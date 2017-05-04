Yazidi genocide evidence mounting against ISIS: legal experts

Legal experts said on Thursday there was growing evidence to prove atrocities by ISIS against Iraq's Yazidi minority, including sexual slavery and mass killings, legally constitute genocide, which could help bring militants to justice if they ever go on trial.



In a report published in Human Rights Law Review, researchers found a "consistent and coordinated pattern" of crimes being committed against Yazidis and concluded that ISIS clearly displayed "genocidal intent" against the minority group.



The researchers said it was important to collect and preserve such evidence since members of the Islamist militant group could go on trial for genocide in the future.

...