UN expert seeks urgent review of Saudi terrorism law

Saudi Arabia should urgently review its definition of terrorism under a law used to prosecute non-violent journalists and human rights defenders, a United Nations special rapporteur said on Thursday.



The list includes Saudi blogger Raif Badawi and human rights lawyer Walid Abulkhair.



Saudi officials denied those and the torture allegations, Emmerson said.



The kingdom can also be proud of its rehabilitation of terrorist suspects, added Emmerson, who also reviewed Saudi involvement in Yemen and Syria.



Saudi Arabia has assigned warplanes to that coalition.

...