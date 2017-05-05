Iraq, U.S. in talks to keep troops in Iraq

Premier Haider al-Abadi is in talks with the Trump administration to keep American troops in Iraq after the fight against Daesh (ISIS) in the country is concluded, according to a U.S. official and an official from the Iraqi government.



U.S. forces in Iraq would be stationed inside existing Iraqi bases in at least five locations in the Mosul area and along Iraq's border with Syria, the Iraqi government official said.



At the height of the surge of U.S. forces in 2007 to combat sectarian violence that nearly tore Iraq apart, there were about 170,000 American troops in the country.



During a visit to Iraq in February, Mattis and Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, the top U.S. commander in Iraq, described an enduring partnership between the U.S. and Iraq.



Townsend, who was standing by Mattis, declined to say how long the United States will stay in Iraq.

...