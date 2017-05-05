Russia, Iran, Turkey sign on ‘de-escalation zones’ in Syria

Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to establish "de-escalation zones" in Syria, signing on to a Russian plan under which President Bashar Assad's air force would halt flights over designated areas across the war-torn country.



As officials from the three countries – Russia, Iran and Turkey – that back rival sides in the conflict signed the agreement at Syria talks in Kazakhstan Thursday, some members of the Syrian opposition delegation shouted in protest and walked out of the conference room in Astana, the Kazakh capital.



The presidents of the U.S., Russia and Turkey have recently supported the idea of creating safe zones in Syria.The Kazakhstan agreement calls for delineating zones where front lines between the Syrian government forces and the rebels would be frozen and fighting halted.



The head of Russia's delegation at the Kazakhstan talks, Alexander Lavrentyev, said the Syrian government would abide by the agreement, unless rebels inside those areas stage attacks.

