Abbas says talks with Trump positive, if short on specifics

Abbas said he believes the Trump administration can play an important role as a mediator, and the U.S. president indeed restated his ambition to facilitate the deal that has eluded negotiators for over two decades.



Still, the fact that the meeting was held was an improvement for Abbas over the early weeks of the Trump administration, when the Palestinians felt ignored and frozen out. And Trump does appear to be stalling on his stated intention to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which the Palestinians oppose.



Trump is reportedly visiting Israel at the end of the month, although no official announcement has been made.

...