Saudi Arabia says Trump visit to enhance cooperation in fighting extremism

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said Thursday that an upcoming visit to the kingdom by U.S. President Donald Trump would enhance cooperation between the United States and Muslim countries in the fight against extremism.



Speaking to reporters after the Trump administration said the president would visit Riyadh as well as Israel later this month, Adel al-Jubeir said Trump had a high probability of succeeding in his efforts to secure a peace deal with Israelis and Palestinians because of his "fresh" approach.



Riyadh and Washington had a testier relationship under former Democratic President Barack Obama's administration, which Saudi Arabia felt placed less importance on the Saudi-U.S. relationship than on securing a nuclear deal with Iran.



Jubeir also said the Trump administration had taken steps to advance the sale of precision-guided munitions, which had been suspended by the previous U.S. administration over concerns about civilian casualties in the conflict in Yemen.



Another Trump administration official said the administration had not signed off on the proposed sale.



Trump has stopped short of recommitting his administration to a two-state solution, a long-standing foundation of U.S. policy.

...