Somalia sacks senior official over minister's shooting

The Somali government sacked the country's auditor-general Friday, after his bodyguards were accused of shooting dead the minister of public works, apparently by accident.



Abbas Abdullahi Siraji, the 31-year-old public works minister, was killed Wednesday when his vehicle was shot at by government security guards outside the presidential palace.



The shooting happened when bodyguards tasked with protecting auditor-general Nur Jimale Farah mistook the minister, who was driving himself in a following vehicle, for an assailant.



Siraji was born in Somalia but grew up and was educated in one of the world's biggest refugee camps, Dadaab in Kenya. He was elected MP last year and became a cabinet minister in February.

