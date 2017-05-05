Iraqi forces gain foothold in northwest Mosul after surprise new push

Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge ISIS, commanders said Friday.



ISIS tried to block the troops' northerly advance into their de facto Iraqi capital with suicide car bombs and sniper fire, Brigadier General Walid Khalifa, deputy commander of the 9th brigade, told Reuters in Hulayla, west of Musherfa.



The U.S.-backed Iraqi forces' new foothold aims to open escape routes for the hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped behind ISIS lines and, in turn, help troops' progress.



The Iraqi army said on April 30 that it aimed to complete the battle for Mosul, the largest city to have fallen under ISIS control, in both Iraq and Syria, this month.

