Turkey court rejects Wikipedia appeal over blocking: state media

A Turkish court Friday rejected an appeal by the Wikimedia Foundation against the nearly week-long blocking of access in Turkey to the online encyclopedia Wikipedia, state media said.



The ban had been imposed Saturday by Turkey's Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) and had remained in place after being backed up by a court order earlier this week.



Turkish officials have said that the ban was needed as Wikipedia had failed to remove content deemed to be false from its pages that linked Turkey with terror groups.

...