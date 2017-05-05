'No chance' for trapped Iran miners

Iranian officials said Friday there was "no chance" of saving nine coal miners trapped for the past two days after a tunnel collapse that has already claimed at least 26 lives.



Concentrated methane gas exploded some 700 metres (yards) deep into the narrow mine in Azadshahr, Golestan province when workers tried to jump-start a locomotive engine using an external battery, officials said.



Three parts of the mine collapsed, and many of the dead are thought to be miners who rushed in to help their colleagues after the explosion.

...