Ruling coalition wins Algerian election

The party of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and its coalition ally have won a clear majority in parliamentary elections, the Interior Ministry said Friday.



Bouteflika's National Liberation Front (FLN) won 164 of the national assembly's 462 seats in a poll marred by low turnout, public disillusionment over a tepid economy and allegations of political corruption.



The FLN preserved its majority thanks to its ally, the Rally for National Democracy, which won 97 seats, up from 68 in the last election.



Two opposition Islamist lists won 48 seats between them – their worst ever result since Algeria first held multiparty elections in 1990 .



The ministry said turnout was 38 percent of 20 million eligible to vote, down from just over 43 percent in the 2012 election.

...