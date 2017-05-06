Abadi: No U.S. combat troops after Daesh

U.S. combat troops will not stay on in Iraq after the fight against Daesh (ISIS) is over, Iraq's prime minister said Friday – a statement that followed an Associated Press report on talks between Iraq and the United States on maintaining American forces in the country.



A U.S. official and an official from the Iraqi government told the AP this week that talks about keeping U.S. troops in Iraq were ongoing.



While some U.S. forces are carrying out combat operations with Iraqi forces on and beyond front lines in the fight against Daesh, Abadi has maintained that the forces are acting only as advisers, apparently to get around a required parliamentary approval for their presence.



Currently, the Pentagon has close to 7,000 U.S. troops in Iraq, many not publicly acknowledged.



Rasool said Iraqi forces rescued 1,000 families Thursday.

