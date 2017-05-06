Rebels wary as de-escalation zones go into effect

A Russian plan to set up "de-escalation zones" in Syria went into effect in the early hours of Saturday, but it was too early to tell if the warring sides were abiding by it. But Russian officials said it would be at least another month before all the details were worked out and the safe areas were fully established.



Regime backers Iran and Russia, as wells as rebel supporter Turkey, Thursday signed a deal during talks in Kazakh capital Astana setting up four "de-escalation zones" in Syria.



Russian military officials said the plan envisions establishing safe zones that would bring relief for hundreds of thousands of Syrian civilians and encourage refugees to return.



The "de-escalation zones" to be established in Syria will be closed to military aircraft from the U.S.-led coalition, the Russian official who signed the agreement also said Friday. Under the Russian plan, Assad's air force would halt flights over the designated areas across the country.



Syrian, Russian, Turkish and U.S.-led coalition air craft operate in different, sometimes same areas in Syria.

