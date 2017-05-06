A new type of deal to reduce violence in Syria

The Russian plan to create safe zones in Syria, which came into effect Saturday, is the latest in a string of efforts to ease the country's horrendous violence. After past failures, this deal provides for the first time a mechanism to observe the cease-fire: Russian, Iranian and Turkish troops are to monitor compliance on the ground.



No Syrian party has signed onto the deal.



That leaves the U.S. and its allies free to continue the campaign to retake ISIS-held territory. It doesn't prevent frictions between Turkish troops and their Syrian allies from clashing or going after the U.S.-backed Syrian Kurds.



The zones, as described on paper so far, are to cover the main battlegrounds in the fighting between rebel forces and Assad's military.



Russia said it could be expanded to create more zones. The opposition says a cease-fire should include all of Syria.



Russia and Iran's military support has been crucial to the survival of Assad's government and the victories of his military.



Instead, Turkish troops and allied Syrian factions have been fighting ISIS militants and a Syrian Kurdish group in the north.

...