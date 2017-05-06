Relative calm in Syrian safe zones after deal implemented

Relative calm prevailed Saturday in wide parts of Syria despite sporadic violations and clashes in the country's center after a deal hammered out by Russia, Turkey and Iran to set up "de-escalation zones" in mostly opposition-held area went into effect, opposition activists and government media outlets said.



Syria's government has said that although it will abide by the agreement, it would continue fighting "terrorism" wherever it exists, parlance for most armed rebel groups fighting government troops.



The government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media reported there was "relative clam" Saturday morning in the "de-escalation zones" nine hours after the deal went into effect.



The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has activists around the country, said the government's helicopter gunships dropped three barrel bombs on the rebel-held Latamneh area in central Syria where fighting was reported between rebels and troops.



Syrian, Russian, Turkish and U.S.-led coalition aircraft sometimes operate in the same areas in Syria.



Rebels fighting to topple Assad are enraged by Iran's role in the deal and blame the Shiite power for fueling the sectarian nature of Syria's conflict, now in its seventh year.



Troops from the three countries are now expected to secure four safe zones.

