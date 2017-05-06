Iran army criticizes Rouhani's missile comments

Iran's armed forces warned President Hassan Rouhani against discussing the country's defence program after he criticized the anti-Israel slogans written on the side of ballistic missiles, local media reported Saturday.



Armed Forces spokesman General Masoud Jazayeri responded that the missile program had "no connection" to the nuclear deal.



All six candidates in the presidential election support the nuclear deal since it had the tacit backing of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but Rouhani has accused his conservative opponents of trying to derail it during negotiations.

