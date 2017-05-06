Egypt Azhar university head replaced after 'apostasy' remarks

The head of Egypt's Al-Azhar university, one of the world's leading Islamic seats of learning, has been replaced after labeling a controversial Muslim reformer an apostate, the institution said.



Ahmed Hosni Taha, the acting university president, had been forced to apologize on Thursday after saying reformer Islam al-Behairy was an "apostate" for attacking some of the founding scholars of Islamic law.



His apology was followed by a statement on Friday from Al-Azhar saying that Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tayeb, who heads the institution that runs the university, had replaced Taha.

...