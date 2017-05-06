Flooding forces Mosul residents to flee war in rickety boats

The Iraqi man laid the body of his wife, wrapped in a black shroud, gently on the bow of a small wooden boat and held onto it as a second man rowed slowly to pick up the man's three children standing a few metres away.



Mosul's permanent bridges have mostly been destroyed during the seven-month campaign to take the city back from ISIS.



The army opened a new front in the war with an armoured division trying to advance into the city from the north on Thursday and taking back two areas on Friday.



The Iraqi army said on April 30 that it aimed to complete the retaking of Mosul, the largest city to have fallen under ISIS control in both Iraq and Syria, this month.

...