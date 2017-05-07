ISIS holds off US-backed force in Syria's Tabqa: monitor

Dozens of ISIS fighters cornered in a northern part of Syria's Tabqa are holding off US-backed forces that hold almost all of the city, a monitor said Sunday.



Tabqa sits on the Euphrates River and on a strategic supply route about 55 kilometers (35 miles) west of Raqa, the Syrian heart of ISIS's so-called caliphate.



The two districts are in the city's north near Tabqa Dam, Syria's largest.



Overnight, ISIS's propaganda arm Amaq said extremists had clashed with SDF forces inside the city.

...