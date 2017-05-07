Iran's Rouhani faces protests at site of deadly mine collapse

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani faced furious protests from victims' families on Sunday when he visited the site of a mine accident that claimed dozens of lives, two weeks ahead of an election.



Local news agencies showed people stamping on Rouhani's car and beating the windows as it tried to make its way through an angry crowd at the site in the northern Golestan province, where at least 26 people were killed by an explosion on Wednesday.



Rouhani, who is standing for re-election on May 19, earlier addressed the crowd, saying: "The entire Iranian nation shares the sorrow of families of those killed in the Zemestan Yort mine accident.



Conservative presidential candidates trying to unseat Rouhani have focused on the poor, saying government policies have only benefited the wealthy.



The miner's spokesman said workers earned 10 million rials ($265) a month.

