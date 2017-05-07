Syrian army advances despite deal to cut violence: monitor

A picture shows smoke billowing following reported air strikes on rebel positions in the opposition-controlled district of Qaboun on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus in the Eastern Ghouta region on April 27, 2017. / AFP / Ammar SULEIMAN
A new type of deal to reduce violence in Syria
Syrian army prepares counterattack ahead of talks
In backing Syria's Assad, Russia looks to outdo Iran
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
A new type of deal to reduce violence in Syria
Syrian army prepares counterattack ahead of talks
In backing Syria's Assad, Russia looks to outdo Iran
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE