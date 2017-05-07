Iran minister warns Saudi Arabia after "battle" comments:Tasnim

Iran will hit back at most of Saudi Arabia with the exception of Islam's holiest places if the kingdom does anything "ignorant", Tehran's defence minister was quoted as saying on Sunday after a Saudi prince threatened to move the "battle" to Iran.



Dehghan, speaking to Arabic-language Al-Manar TV, was commenting on remarks by Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who said on Tuesday any contest for influence between the Sunni Muslim kingdom and the revolutionary Shi'ite theocracy ought to take place "inside Iran, not in Saudi Arabia".

