Khamenei critical of ‘Western-influenced’ Rouhani education plan

Iran's supreme leader criticized the government of President Hassan Rouhani Sunday for promoting a "Western-influenced" United Nations education plan which his hard-line allies have said contradicts Islamic principles. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's remarks came ahead of May 19 polls, in which the president is seeking re-election.



Khamenei has the final say over policy in Iran and has repeatedly distanced himself from Rouhani in recent weeks.



Separately, Iran's state TV Saturday censored a documentary released by Rouhani's campaign.



A report by the semiofficial ILNA did not elaborate but a Rouhani campaign official confirmed to the Associated Press that state TV had cut parts of "President Rouhani".

