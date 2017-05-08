Jordan, U.S. launch major military exercises

Jordan and the United States kicked off annual military exercises Sunday known as "Eager Lion," with about 7,400 troops from more than 20 nations taking part, officials said.



About 6,000 troops from Jordan and the U.S. took part in last year's exercises – a joint operation first launched in 2011 .



U.S. forces have trained a small group of vetted Syrian rebels in Jordan, and American instructors have trained Iraqi and Palestinian security forces in Jordan as well over the past few years.

