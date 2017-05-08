Miners at disaster site besiege Rouhani’s car

Angry coal miners besieged a car carrying Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Sunday after he visited the site of a deadly mine explosion, a rare protest targeting the nation's top elected official as he campaigns for re-election. Soot-covered miners, enraged over the disaster that reportedly killed at least 35 miners Wednesday in Iran's northern Golestan province, kicked and beat the armored SUV carrying Rouhani.



Both are believed to have links to Iran's hard-line Revolutionary Guard, a paramilitary force that Rouhani criticized during a televised presidential debate Friday.



Videos showed one miner atop the SUV carrying Rouhani, a banner in his hand, as another miner jumped up and down and kicked its hood.



Rouhani had traveled to the Zemestanyourt mine to give a speech to miners and their families gathered there.



Rouhani remains the favorite in the election as every Iranian president since Khamenei himself took the presidency in 1981 has won re-election.

...