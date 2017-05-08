Israeli ex-soldiers group in spotlight after row

Former Israeli combat soldiers who were thrust into the center of a recent diplomatic row between Israel and Germany, say the sudden international spotlight has given them a bigger stage to speak out against Israel's 50-year rule over millions of Palestinians. Breaking the Silence is a group of ex-soldiers-turned-whistleblowers who view Israel's open-ended occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state as an existential threat.



Israel unilaterally withdrew from Gaza in 2005 and has enforced a border blockade of the territory since it was seized by Hamas two years later.



Partition is increasingly difficult, with 600,000 Israelis already living on occupied lands and settlements expanding steadily.



Since then, the group has collected recorded testimony from hundreds of soldiers, including those who fought in recent Israel-Hamas wars. Some of the soldiers described an atmosphere in which the mission and safety of the troops trumped other considerations, such as the lives and property of Palestinians.



Critics allege that the group is hiding behind anonymous testimony to smear Israel soldiers and help Israel's enemies press future war crimes charges at the International Criminal Court. They say the group, which does not call for a boycott of Israel, nonetheless feeds into what many Israelis believe is a global trend of singling out and delegitimizing Israel.

