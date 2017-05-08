Daesh militants kill Christian man in northern Sinai

Gunmen have shot dead a Christian man inside a barbershop in Egypt's northern Sinai, security officials said Sunday – > ?the



The officials identified the victim as 50-year-old Nabil Saber Ayoub.



He is at least the seventh Christian in northern Sinai to be killed by suspected Daesh militants in recent months.



Saturday, the decapitated bodies of a father and his two sons recently kidnapped by militants were found lying in the street in the northern Sinai town of Rafah, according to security officials and witnesses.

