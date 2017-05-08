Bill to declare Israel a Jewish state back on national agenda

Israel's Cabinet breathed new life Sunday into efforts to anchor in law the country's status as a Jewish state, legislation Palestinians have described as an obstacle to peace.



The Cabinet-level step could help Netanyahu shore up relations with far-right members of his government and underpin his campaign to press Palestinians to recognize Israel as the "nation-state" of the Jewish people.



Opponents said that the bill designates only Hebrew as the country's official language, although it requires government services and forms to be available in Arabic as well.



Centrists in Netanyahu's government have argued a "nation-state" bill is unnecessary, noting the 1948 Declaration of Independence already proclaimed a Jewish state.

...