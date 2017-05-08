Syrian army advances at edge of cease-fire zone

Syrian government forces seized a village from rebels on the edge of a large cease-fire zone in the northwest Sunday as warplanes targeted opposition positions farther inside the area, according to activists. A local media activist who goes by the name Obeida Hamawi said the government pushed opposition fighters out of the village of Zalaqiyat, in Hama province, Saturday, following days of fighting that killed at least 14 rebels.



It also reported a drop in fighting in the four areas designated by the de-escalation agreement: Idlib province, north Homs province, the Ghouta suburbs of Damascus and parts of Syria's southern provinces.



In other developments, dozens of Daesh (ISIS) fighters cornered in a northern part of Tabqa are holding off the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces that hold almost the entire city, the Observatory said Sunday.



The two districts are in the city's north near Tabqa Dam, Syria's largest.

