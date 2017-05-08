Syria says up to 5,000 Chinese Uighurs fighting in militant groups

Up to 5,000 ethnic Uighurs from China's violence-prone far western region of Xinjiang are fighting in various militant groups in Syria, the Syrian ambassador to China said on Monday, adding that Beijing should be extremely concerned about it.



China is worried that Uighurs, a mostly Muslim people who speak a Turkic language, have gone to Syria and Iraq to fight for militants there, having travelled illegally via Southeast Asia and Turkey.



It is not possible to independently verify the number of Uighurs in Syria.



Moustapha said China did not pick favourites with rebel groups, like Western countries, and China and Syria were cooperating to fight the threat.



Syria is trying to woo back Chinese investment, with a group of about 30 Syrian businessman meeting about 100 Chinese representatives over two days in Beijing.



Syria may have difficulty encouraging back Chinese companies.

