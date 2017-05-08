US reviews Syria safe zones but warns "devil's in the details"

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Monday the United States would closely examine proposed de-escalation zones aimed at easing Syria's civil war but warned "the devil's in the details" and that much needed to be worked out.



The deal to create "de-escalation" zones in the major areas of conflict in western Syria took effect on Saturday.



Political and armed opposition groups have rejected the proposal, saying Russia has been unwilling or unable to get Assad and his Iranian-backed militia allies to respect past ceasefires.



The agreement said four de-escalation zones would be established in Syria for a period of six months, which could be extended if the three signatory countries agreed.



Mattis noted that U.S. Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke about the zones with his Russian counterpart on Saturday.

