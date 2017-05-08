UN forum in Saudi 'slap in the face': HRW

A UN forum held in Riyadh last week amounted to a "slap in the face" for Saudis jailed in a country which does not allow independent NGOs, a rights group said Monday.



Adam Coogle, Middle East researcher for Human Rights Watch (HRW), was commenting on a two-day UNESCO NGO Forum staged in the Saudi capital.



"To host a prestigious NGO event in Saudi Arabia is a slap in the face to the more than a dozen Saudis languishing in prison merely for trying to set up independent organizations, and an unearned reward to the government officials who put them there," Coogle wrote.



He said Saudi Arabia took an important step in November 2015 when it approved a law which, for the first time, allows non-governmental organisations engaged in activities other than charity.

