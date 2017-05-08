No international force for Syria safe zones: Syrian FM

Syria's foreign minister on Monday dismissed the idea of foreign forces patrolling four safe zones that are to be established under a deal struck by Russia, Iran and Turkey, suggesting Damascus would only settle for Russian "military police" who are already on the ground in the so-called de-escalation zones.



Al-Moallem also vowed that Syrian government forces would respond "decisively" to any violation or attack from the opposition's side.



The United States is not party to the de-escalation agreement.



For his part, al-Moallem said the government hopes the agreement will, as a start, achieve a separation between Syrian armed opposition groups and extremist groups such as the al-Qaida branch in Syria.



Al-Moallem said the Syrian government's alternative to stalled negotiations has been the implementation of "reconciliation agreements" around the country.



Such agreements have seen the surrender of rebel-held areas to government forces and their allies on the ground, often after a prolonged period of siege in exchange for safe relocation to opposition-held areas elsewhere in the country.

