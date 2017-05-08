Libya forces advance on last extremist bastions in Benghazi

Forces loyal to Haftar, who does not recognize a UN-backed unity government in Tripoli and backs a rival parliament, have retaken most of the coastal city since it was overrun by extremists in 2014 .



Riadh Chehibi, an officer in Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army, said the forces advanced in the central district of Al-Sabri and Souq al-Hout area near the port, where extremists are surrounded.



Haftar's forces retook certain positions from the extremists, but reported no casualties among their ranks, Chehibi said.



In March, rights group Human Rights Watch said Haftar's forces may have committed war crimes as it fights extremists in Benghazi.

...