New Hamas chief backs hunger-striking prisoners

New Hamas leader Ismail Haniya pledged support for hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners on Monday in his first comments since being elected as head of the movement that runs the Gaza Strip.



The strike is being led by Marwan Barghouti, a member of Fatah -- a rival political faction to Hamas.



Haniya, seen as a pragmatist within Hamas, was elected by its Shura Council Saturday.



Unlike his predecessor Khaled Meshaal he is expected to be based in Gaza, the Palestinian enclave Hamas has run since 2007 after expelling Fatah following a near civil war.

...