Russia seeks UN backing for deal on Syria safe zones

Russia on Monday faced resistance from Western powers to a bid to win UN Security Council backing for an agreement it signed with Iran and Turkey on establishing safe zones in Syria.



Seeking UN endorsement, Moscow circulated a draft UN resolution on Friday that welcomes the deal and calls on all parties to abide by the provisions setting up the de-escalation zones, according to the text seen by AFP.



Western diplomats expressed reservations about the Russian draft, saying it was premature to endorse the Astana deal until final arrangements for the proposed de-escalation zones were agreed.



Russia pushed for a quick vote on the draft resolution but Uruguay's Ambassador Elbio Rosselli, who holds this month's presidency of the Security Council, said he did not expect one on Monday.

...