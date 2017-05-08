Germany, Turkey look to bolster business and trade ties

Germany and Turkey discussed ways to revive their business ties on Monday after a period of strain when Ankara accused Berlin of "Nazi methods" for barring its leaders from campaigning among German Turks for a referendum.



Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybecki, speaking after meeting her German counterpart Brigitte Zypries, said that bilateral trade volume could double to 70 billion euros a year.



Given the current trade volume and investments totaling 12 billion euros, Zypries said Germany was Turkey's most important business partner and Berlin was keen to expand business ties.



Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused Germany of using "Nazi methods" by banning campaigning among its three million ethnic Turks.

