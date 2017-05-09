Rouhani calls rivals violent extremists

The semiofficial ISNA news agency said Rouhani did not name any of his five election rivals in the campaign speech, but appeared to be referring to Ebrahim Raisi, who is close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.



Rouhani faces a tough battle for re-election on May 19 as conservative opponents attack his failure to revive Iran's stagnant economy.



Rouhani raised an old threat, often leveled at hard-liners, that they want to segregate men and women on public footpaths.



Rouhani has therefore pushed his liberal credentials, attacking the security services for interfering in people's lives, and posing with women wearing loose and colorful headscarves that are still opposed by hard-liners despite becoming commonplace in the wealthier parts of Tehran.



Mousavi is considered a Rouhani supporter.

