Daesh Afghanistan leader killed in raid

The head of Daesh (ISIS) in Afghanistan – described as the mastermind behind high-profile attacks including an assault on a military hospital that claimed at least 50 lives – has been killed, U.S. and Afghan officials said.



The second leader of the militant group to be killed by U.S. and Afghan forces in less than nine months, his death came days after Washington dropped its largest non-nuclear bomb on Daesh hideouts in the same area.



The Pentagon will ask the White House next week to send thousands more troops to Afghanistan to break the deadlocked fight against the Taliban, a senior official said Thursday.



U.S. troops in Afghanistan number about 8,400 today, and there are another 5,000 from NATO allies, who also mainly serve in an advisory capacity – a far cry from the U.S. presence of more than 100,000 six years ago.

