Syria says no international force in safe zones

Syria's foreign minister Monday dismissed the idea of foreign forces patrolling four safe zones that are to be established under a deal struck by Russia, Iran and Turkey, suggesting Damascus would only settle for Russian "military police" who are already on the ground in the so-called de-escalation zones.



"The Russian guarantor has clarified that there will be military police and observation centers".



Though he did not specify who the military police would be, he appeared to be referring to Russian observers already in Syria.



U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the U.S. owes it to the people of Syria to take a close look at the proposal for "safe zones" in Syria.



Asked about U.S. backing for Kurdish groups fighting Daesh in northeast Syria, he said that what Syrian Kurds were doing against the militant group was "legitimate" at this stage and fell within the framework of preserving Syrian unity.



Syrian state TV said 1,022 fighters and their families have moved from Barzeh toward northern Syria, while opposition activist Mazen al-Shami said that more than 900 people have left Barzeh and are now on their way to Idlib.

