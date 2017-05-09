Kidnapped Indian priest in Yemen pleads for help in video

An Indian priest kidnapped after an attack on a care home in Yemen's southern port city of Aden last year has appealed for help in a video recording carried by a Yemeni news website.



Father Tom Uzhunnalil was abducted in March 2016 when four gunmen posing as relatives of one of the residents at the home burst inside, killing four Indian nuns, two Yemeni female staff members, eight elderly residents and a guard.



Aden's minority Christian community have largely fled what used to be a cosmopolitan seaport before it became a conflict zone.

...