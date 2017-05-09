Anti-ISIS coalition meets in Denmark to assess campaign

Key members of the US-led coalition fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria meet in Copenhagen on Tuesday to assess the campaign's next steps as the extremists' "caliphate" collapses.



Thousands of foreign fighters remain in Iraq and Syria, and coalition nations -- particularly in Europe -- are bracing for a possible wave of battle-hardened extremists returning home.



The campaign against ISIS began in autumn 2014 and has seen the Iraqi security forces -- backed with coalition training and air power -- reverse humiliating losses and recapture several key cities including Ramadi and Fallujah.



The administration official said one request for the coalition would be for more de-mining support to help clear areas abandoned by ISIS.

