Al Shabaab militants attack Somali army base, killing several soldiers

Al Shabaab fighters attacked a remote Somali army base northwest of the capital Mogadishu Tuesday, killing several government soldiers, officials and the militants said.



Government and military officials were not immediately able to confirm the seizure of Goofgaduud, which lies about 250 km (160 miles) northwest of Mogadishu.



Al Shabaab's casualty figures and those announced by officials often differ.



African Union and Somali troops have driven it from urban strongholds and ports but they have often struggled to defend smaller, more remote areas from attacks.

