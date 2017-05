Eleven soldiers were killed and 55 wounded on day one of an offensive against extremist groups in Benghazi, the news agency loyal to the authorities in eastern Libya said Tuesday.



Forces loyal to military strongman Khalifa Haftar Monday began the attack aimed at ousting extremists from their final two strongholds in Libya's second city.



On Monday, ANL forces advanced in the Al-Sabri district and the Souq al-Hout area adjoining Benghazi's port, where the extremist groups are located.

...