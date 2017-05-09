Syrian planes strike rebel outposts near Jordanian border

Syrian government warplanes struck rebel outposts near the Jordanian border early Tuesday, rebels said, bringing the war closer to Syria's U.S.-allied neighbour to the south.



Salameh said one airstrike hit a border area where the rebel group shelters families of its fighters, others hit a rebel outpost 8 km (5 miles) from the Rukban camp where more than 80,000 refugees are stranded.



The U.S. has expanded the rebels' Tanf base, further east along the border, which rebels and Western intelligence sources expect will be used as a launchpad for any assault on the ISIS stronghold of Bukamal on the Syrian-Iraqi border.



The Syrian army, aided by Iranian-backed militias, has also in the last week stepped up a campaign to seize areas held by ISIS in the Syrian Desert in a race with the FSA to grab territory the militants have retreated from.

