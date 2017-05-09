Iraqi forces chip away at last ISIS-held districts in Mosul

Fly-blown corpses of ISIS littered the streets of a district in Mosul Tuesday as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces chipped away at the last remaining handful of districts under the extremists' control.



Seven months into the campaign to recapture Iraq's second largest city, government forces say it is now in its final phase after opening a new front in the northwest of Mosul last week and gaining ground in several districts there.



A spokesman for the Emergency Response Division said 250 ISIS members had been killed in Harmat over the past 5 days.



Hundreds of families streamed out of Harmat, 17 Tammuz and other front-line districts, joining an exodus of 435,000 people who have been displaced from the western half of Mosul since Iraqi forces began attacking it in February, according to U.N. figures.



The aim was to goad Iraqi forces into striking the house and thereby turn civilians against them.

