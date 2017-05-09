Gunmen attack S.Sudan vice president's convoy, injuring bodyguards

Gunmen attacked the vice president's convoy in South Sudan Tuesday and wounded three of his bodyguards, a government official said, underscoring worsening insecurity in the oil-rich nation.



The warring sides signed an internationally-backed peace deal in 2015 and Machar was again sworn in as vice president, only for a new round of warfare to erupt that forced Machar to flee Juba in July last year.



Kiir subsequently replaced Machar with Deng Gai, a former chief opposition negotiator who broke ranks with Machar but was not able to persuade a large number of rebels to follow suit.

