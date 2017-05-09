UN Security Council expected to meet on Syria safe zones deal

Japan and Sweden have requested a U.N. Security Council meeting to obtain specific details of a Russia-backed agreement on establishing safe zones in Syria, diplomats said Tuesday.



The United Nations has described it as a promising step in efforts to end the six-year war that has killed more than 320,000 people.



Russia has presented a draft resolution to the council that welcomes the deal and calls on all parties to abide by its provisions, but no vote has been scheduled on the measure.



The agreement has not been signed by the Syrian government or the opposition.

...