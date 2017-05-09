Turkey to play role in Raqqa fight: Mattis

The United States and Turkey will work together as operations continue to retake ISIS' Syria bastion of Raqqa, Pentagon chief Jim Mattis said Tuesday.



The United States does not envision Turkey actually participating in the ground offensive for Raqqa, which ISIS has held for more than two years.



Turkish war planes carried out strikes on Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) forces in Syria on April 27 and also hit Kurdish forces in neighboring Iraq in what Ankara described as "terrorist havens".



Turkey says YPG fighters are linked to Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) separatists inside Turkey, who have waged an insurgency since 1984 that has killed over 40,000 people.



The campaign against ISIS began in autumn 2014 and has seen the Iraqi security forces -- backed with coalition training and air power -- reverse humiliating losses and recapture several key cities including Ramadi and Fallujah.

...