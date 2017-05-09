Turkish parliament strips membership of pro-Kurdish lawmaker

The move to strip Nursel Aydogan's status was read out in parliament after a court finalized a charge against the politician from Turkey's southeastern province of Diyarkabir.



In February, parliament had stripped Figen Yuksekdag, one of the HDP's two leaders, of her membership.



The arrests of thousands of pro-Kurdish politicians and lawmakers left the second-largest opposition party leaderless ahead of last month's referendum to extend President Tayyip Erdogan's powers.



Erdogan and the government, however, say the HDP is an affiliate of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged an armed insurgency in Turkey's largely Kurdish southeast for more than three decades.

